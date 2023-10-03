New App Connects Users Too Tired To Get Out Of Bed With Gig Worker Who Will Turn Off Their Lights

SAN FRANCISCO—Touting the on-demand service as a great convenience for anyone who finds themselves exhausted at the end of a long day, a widely hyped new startup unveiled an app Tuesday that connects users who are too tired to get out of bed with a gig worker who will turn off their lights for them. “With the Flip app, users can contact a person who will enter their home at any hour and turn off their bedroom light when they don’t have the energy to do it themselves,” said Flip’s lead developer, Mason Reynolds, explaining that once users had logged in, they would be able to select up to five lighting fixtures or appliances that were out of arm’s reach and summon one of the dozens of ‘Flippers’ in their area to come to their residence and flip the switches to the off position. “Service rates range anywhere from $5 to $30 based on Flipper availability, time of night, and how high the pull chains are on ceiling lights. Plus, users can choose to upgrade to FlipXL if they’d like to have a gig worker hand them the remote control when it’s way across the room.” Reynolds stressed that the Flip app was currently available only to users who had enough foresight to put their phone within reach before they lay down.