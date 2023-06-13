CUPERTINO, CA—Offering consumers a glimpse at the device’s full potential, Apple released a new ad for its new Vision Pro headset Tuesday showing a user standing chest-deep in flood waters while using the device to watch Ted Lasso. “The future of spatial computing is finally here,” said a voice-over during the 30-second ad spot, which showed the man wearing the headset breaking into a huge grin and muttering, “Biscuits with the boss, ” as a wave lapped against his neck. “With Apple Vision Pro, you can instantly transform any space you’re in, whether you’re getting swept out to sea or just trying to relax on the last flight out of a rapidly sinking Miami. Enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on a stunning micro-OLED display that lets you make your screen as big as you want it to be, so you can focus on Roy Kent, not the upside down SUV floating down the street. Plus, Apple Vision Pro’s immersive spatial audio drowns out the screams.” At press time, the commercial had concluded with a shot of a bubble escaping the man’s throat as he laughed hysterically at a scene of the club owner cussing someone out.

