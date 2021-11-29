TULSA, OK—Saying the miniseries provided fresh insight into the subject matter, local man Barry Liptak, 43, told reporters Monday that Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary gave him a much greater appreciation for how long eight hours feels. “Obviously, I’m familiar with the broad strokes of that length of time, but it wasn’t until I sat down and really focused on the documentary that I realized the exact way eight hours of television can test your patience,” said the father of three, telling reporters that Jackson’s groundbreaking editing and cinematic techniques allowed him to stretch out the archival footage in surprising ways, ensuring viewers could grasp every excruciating second that fills out the show’s 468- minute runtime. “I really didn’t think there was something new to say about the way hours of documentary storytelling can make your eyes glaze over after I watched Ron Howard’s Eight Days A Week. But then I saw Paul, Ringo, John, and George up there in full color rambling about something or other for 20 minutes straight, and I really got a sense of how fucking interminable this sort of thing can be.” Liptak added that he had gained considerable understanding of the way a minute can be drawn out to seem like an eternity through the meandering conversations he has had with coworkers about Get Back.