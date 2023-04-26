New Biden Campaign Manager Confirms Job Mainly Figuring Out Who President Means By ‘Buster’

WILMINGTON, DE—Describing how she had hit the ground running in managing the incumbent’s 2024 bid, President Joe Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said Wednesday that her job mainly involved figuring out who exactly the president meant by “Buster.” “It’s been a whirlwind couple of days that have largely consisted of me consulting with aides to grasp what the president meant precisely when he pointed vaguely in our direction and said, ‘All right, you, Buster, get it done,’” Rodríguez told reporters, noting that in the past 48 hours, Biden had used the address as both a term of endearment and a way of designating those who had drawn his ire, even once telling his perplexed staff that “This is Buster’s best path to holding the White House” in an apparent reference to himself. “Sometimes he means some guy who owns an Iowa diner, and sometimes he’s talking about President Xi Jinping. There’s also a Buster in the Senate, and I think that’s [Chuck] Schumer, but I don’t really know for sure. And then he calls about half of his Cabinet officials ‘Buster.’ I’m honestly a little worried I might never get to the bottom of that.” Rodríguez added that she was also no closer to knowing who any of the people were whom Biden referred to as Kiddo, Jack, Boss, Fella, Kid, Bud, Skippy, or Mac.