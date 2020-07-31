America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

New Blood Test Could Diagnose Alzheimer’s In Dementia Patients

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 30
Vol 56 Issue 30Opinion

Scientists say a newly developed blood test can accurately diagnose whether a patient has Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, allowing doctors to provide better treatments and prognoses and opening the door for researchers to one day develop a test for people who are not showing symptoms. What do you think?

“I spent a long time trying to forget high school and no doctor is going to fuck that up for me now.”

Shawn Ewing • Cryptoherpetologist

Advertisement

“I’m for whatever results in sticking confused people with needles.”

Gillian Farthing • Rug Roller

“No thanks, I plan on fighting dementia on my own like a real man.”

Rob Bakeman • Carrot Peeler

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Claims He Can Overrule Constitution With Executive Order Because Of Little-Known ‘No One Will Stop Me’ Loophole

8.4 Million New Yorkers Suddenly Realize New York City A Horrible Place To Live

Democrats Praise Joe Biden For Being Only Candidate Able To Talk Down To Americans Like The Stupid, Slack-Jawed Dumdums They Really Are

Ravens Fan Can’t Believe Ray Lewis Charging $300 On Cameo Just To Stab People