New Blood Test Could Diagnose Alzheimer’s In Dementia Patients

Scientists say a newly developed blood test can accurately diagnose whether a patient has Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, allowing doctors to provide better treatments and prognoses and opening the door for researchers to one day develop a test for people who are not showing symptoms. What do you think?
“I spent a long time trying to forget high school and no doctor is going to fuck that up for me now.”
Shawn Ewing • Cryptoherpetologist
“I’m for whatever results in sticking confused people with needles.”
Gillian Farthing • Rug Roller
“No thanks, I plan on fighting dementia on my own like a real man.”
Rob Bakeman • Carrot Peeler