New Charges Suggest Trump Asked Mar-A-Lago Employee To Tape Over Security Footage With Rerun Of ‘Hong Kong Phooey’

MIAMI—According to sources familiar with the case, new charges filed Thursday in the federal indictment against Donald Trump suggested that the former president instructed a Mar-a-Lago employee to tape over security footage with a rerun of Hong Kong Phooey. “Despite being more than aware that doing so would obstruct an ongoing federal investigation, Trump ordered property manager Carlos De Oliveira to erase Mar-A-Lago security footage and replace it with the antics of the crime-fighting dog Penrod ‘Penry’ Pooch,” said sources, who confirmed that all surveillance footage pertaining to the classified documents case had been replaced by episodes of the Hanna-Barbera cartoon. “This was crucial evidence, and now all investigators have is episode six, where Phooey saves a candy factory and foils Professor Presto’s malevolent plan. He can argue it’s his favorite show and he’s allowed to tape it any way he likes, but we’ll just have to see how that holds up in court.” At press time, sources confirmed that the Justice Department was also investigating Trump for holding onto classified episodes of Hong Kong Phooey that were never supposed to leave the White House.

