CHATTANOOGA, TN—Eager to take a look back at the classics from his own childhood, new father Steve McKinley told reporters Friday that he loved getting to re-experience some of his favorite animal noises now that he had kids. “Oh man, I haven’t thought about them in years, but a lot of these barnyard sounds are really excellent,” said McKinley, confirming his feelings of nostalgia at having the opportunity to revisit “moo” and “quack, quack” now that he had children of his own. “It’s so rewarding to see my kids getting excited about the same noises I loved as a kid, even some of the more obscure stuff like ‘ hee-haw’ and ‘ gobble-gobble,’ which they absolutely adored. And the lessons of ‘ a pig goes ‘oink’’ still hold as true today as when I was little.” McKinley added that he had decided against sharing some of the really fucked-up ones like “cock-a-doodle-doo” until his son was a little older.

