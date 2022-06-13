WASHINGTON—In keeping with its mission to address the nation’s environmental challenges, the Department of Energy introduced a new program Monday that provides pedestrians and cyclists with economic incentives to switch to electric vehicles. “As the effects of climate change worsen, we can no longer rely upon technologies as outdated as a bicycle or our own two feet,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, explaining that the plan provides tax credits to those make the switch to a Chevrolet Bolt, Tesla, or other EV prior to the department’s proposed elimination of all bike lanes and sidewalks in 2028. “We simply cannot stay stuck in the past—biking to work or walking our kids to school—when the electric car is so vital to our future. We must make plans today to ensure a tomorrow in which all transportation is accomplished via heavily trafficked roads jam-packed with eco-friendly automobiles. We must use our heads, not our feet.” Granholm went on to acknowledge that before the goal of universal electric cars is achieved, there may be a transition period during which most Americans travel by electric skateboard.