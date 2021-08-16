Disney recently revealed pricing for its new Star Wars hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, which will cost a family of four upwards of $6,000 for the two-night vacation package that includes food and immersive live-action role playing experiences. What do you think?
“Thanks, but I can just kiss my brother at home for free.”
Jinny Caruso, Figurine Carver
“That’s only a fraction of what it would cost to stay in an actual Galactic Starcruiser for two nights.”
Thaddeus Bubblin, Tote Bagger
“Hey, Disney’s gotta keep the lights on somehow.”
Hamilton Okonjo, Salt Taster