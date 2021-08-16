Disney recently revealed pricing for its new Star Wars hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, which will cost a family of four upwards of $6,000 for the two-night vacation package that includes food and immersive live- action role playing experiences. What do you think?

“Thanks, but I can just kiss my brother at home for free.” Jinny Caruso, Figurine Carver

“That’s only a fraction of what it would cost to stay in an actual Galactic Starcruiser for two nights.” Thaddeus Bubblin, Tote Bagger