SAN FRANCISCO—Acknowledging the company’s overwhelmingly white culture presented “a continuing challenge,” cloud solutions provider Ultraa announced a new diversity initiative Monday that encouraged employees to lie about their race. “Here at Ultraa, we are very serious about our vision of an open and inclusive workspace, which is why we are asking all our employees to help us by misreporting their race or ethnicity on a new company-wide survey,” said human resources director Thea Ray, adding that employees would first be able to attend training sessions that would teach them how to claim they were Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, or any other minority background of their choice. “While the bulk of our company is currently Caucasian, we know that with your help, Ultraa’s managers, executives, and even our CEO could one day show up on industry surveys as diverse. You can say you’re anything! Just please, don’t say you’re white.” Reached for comment, top Ultraa executives Declan O’Flaherty, Clive Parker-Wedgwood, Helmut von Allendorf, and Torbjørn Løfsgaard confirmed their backgrounds were 100% Pacific Islander.