LOS ANGELES—In stunning footage that for the first time reveals the full range of the plant kingdom’s nocturnal behaviors, a new documentary released Friday has confirmed the long-held theory that flowers obtain their food by hunting at night. “We’ve always suspected that flowers stalk their prey when its dark and rest during the day, but this is the first physical proof we’ve seen,” said University of Southern California botanist Ian Bard, explaining that night-vision cameras used in the film Petaled Predators had captured a field of wildflowers trapping and then furiously feeding on a variety of common birds and small mammals. “In the documentary, a hungry bouquet of marigolds, wild roses, and bluebells—which we now know can reach speeds of up to 10 miles per hour—chases down a family of mice, the weakest of which is caught and completely skeletonized within 30 seconds. We also see the first-ever images of flowering plants using their stems to dig out animal burrows and using their thorns to attack prey, which they then kill and drag back to their home soil to feed to their newly sprouted young.” Bard added that while flowers were relatively harmless to humans, people should make sure to bring small pets inside at night in areas with a large floral population.