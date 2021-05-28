GENEVA—Adding further confusion and uncertainty as to the origins of the public health official, new evidence obtained Friday by the World Health Organization suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, may have been created in a Chinese lab. “It appears that in November 2019, researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology mishandled several genetically manipulated strains of Dr. Fauci,” said WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris, adding that scientists at the biosafety- level-four laboratory appeared to be violating ethical guidelines when they altered DNA sequences derived from the prominent immunologist. “Beijing later ordered the destruction of all modified Fauci samples in the facility, but multiple grainy images from U.S. intelligence reports reveal the presence of several tiny, immature Faucis in incubation units. While we can’t say for certain that the lab is responsible for Dr. Fauci spreading and thriving across the United States, but this line of investigation certainly deserves more attention.” The WHO announcement is expected to fuel speculation that China maliciously altered the Fauci DNA it excavated from a cave in Yunnan p rovince in 2013, intending to weaponize the infectious disease expert and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.