New Evidence Shows Sperm Swim ‘Like Playful Otters’

Researchers using 3D microscopy say they have discovered that sperm do not oscillate back and forth but rather corkscrew through the water “like playful otters,” challenging assumptions about how sperm moves that date back to the invention of the compound microscope in 1677. What do you think?

“Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about jizz.” Judy Lowry • Hedge Maze Guide

“As if otters weren’t already hypersexualized.” Todd Rothman • Systems Analyst

“If they’re capable of this level of sophisticated play, I’m not sure we should still be eating them.” Augustus Cupone • Coal Shoveler