UVALDE, TX—Creating another wave of anger toward the beleaguered police department, new footage released Wednesday showed Uvalde officers rushing into Robb Elementary School to take selfies with the shooter. “These police officers could have stopped the shooter in three minutes, but instead, they wasted over an hour taking group photos and comparing body armor,” said Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Safety, who eviscerated the officers for shaking the shooter’s hand and asking him if he had ever considered a career in law enforcement. “At one point, responding officers had managed to take the shooter’s gun, but they only said, ‘Dude, sick piece,’ and handed it back. It’s absolutely unjustifiable that these officers found the time to goof around and make a TikTok video with the gunman, yet not a single one of them thought it would be prudent to take him out while they were filming.” At press time, McCraw added that surveillance footage showed the commanding officer holding open the door for the shooter as he entered the classroom.

