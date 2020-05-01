New Fossil Evidence Suggests Dinosaur Could Swim

Paleontologists say the anatomy of a newly discovered tail fossil proves that Spinosaurus, a carnivore that lived during the Cretaceous Period, could swim through the water much like a crocodile, making it the first-known swimming dinosaur. What do you think?

“I hope I ne ver get dug up some day and theorized about.” Troy McNamara, Spring Coiler

“Oh my God. This whole time I’ve been going around like an idiot telling everyone Spinosaurus couldn’t swim.” Moe Connolly, Prison Pen Pal

“Huh, I didn’t realize they were still making new fossils.” Patricia Kaspar, Systems Analyst