America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

New Fossil Evidence Suggests Dinosaur Could Swim

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 17
Vol 56 Issue 17Opinion

Paleontologists say the anatomy of a newly discovered tail fossil proves that Spinosaurus, a carnivore that lived during the Cretaceous Period, could swim through the water much like a crocodile, making it the first-known swimming dinosaur. What do you think?

“I hope I never get dug up some day and theorized about.”

Troy McNamara, Spring Coiler

Advertisement

“Oh my God. This whole time I’ve been going around like an idiot telling everyone Spinosaurus couldn’t swim.”

Moe Connolly, Prison Pen Pal

“Huh, I didn’t realize they were still making new fossils.”

Patricia Kaspar, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Biden Campaign Fundraising Email Reminds Donors Sexual Assault Allegations Don’t Bury Themselves

Man Not Sure Why He Thought Most Psychologically Taxing Situation Of His Life Would Be The Thing To Make Him Productive

Undaunted Texas Waffle House Waitress Has Been Expecting To Die There Every Day For The Past 20 Years Anyway

Man Just Buying One Of Every Cleaning Product In Case Trump Announces It’s Coronavirus Cure