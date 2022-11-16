ORLANDO, FL—As part of an increase in programming aimed toward strengthening a relationship with a key demographic, a new Golf Channel show that debuted Tuesday night is reportedly just a 30-minute praising of the Saudi royals. “I can’t say enough about how much good the House of Saud has done for the sport of golf, as well as for America and the world in general,” Saudi Golf Today co-host Jimmy Roberts said as the latest praise from the golf world for the ruling family of Saudi Arabia scrolled in a ticker across the bottom of the stream. The veteran sportscaster went on to ask a panel of analysts to name their favorite thing about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “In addition to just being a bunch of really good, standup guys, the Saudis are true champions of golf. [Saudi Arabian public investment head] Yasir Al-Rumayyan and his top-notch team over there are absolutely committed to elevating the public profile and prestige of golf around the world, and it’s really incredible to see what they’ve done with their courses. You haven’t played a true round of 18 holes until you’ve played them at Royal Greens or Dirab. Stay tuned, because coming up in the next hour we’ve got pictures of Saudi royal family members playing golf while a live studio audience applauds.” Roberts added that he didn’t want the show to shy away from controversial issues, so he wished to state the Golf Channel’s official position that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was well deserved.

