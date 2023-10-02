New ‘Great British Baking Show’ Season Breaks Boundaries With First-Ever Yorkshire Pudding Contestant

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—Hailing the competitor as a welcome addition to the show’s lineup, the new Great British Baking Show broke boundaries this week with its first-ever Yorkshire pudding contestant. “After 14 seasons, it’s high time that we had a dough-based competitor on the show,” said host Prue Leith, praising the buttery, piping-hot personality that the 7-foot-tall Yorkshire pudding brought to the tent. “Paul [Hollywood] absolutely wouldn’t stop flirting with it. The rascal. Just to make the pudding feel more comfortable, Noel Fielding even went around the counter, jumped into its tray of beef drippings, and gave it a big hug. Of course, some fans are going to be skeptical, but I think it’s more than proved itself by winning star baker this first week. Yorkie is a real darling, and we can’t wait to see what it has in store in the coming episodes.” At press time, the Yorkshire pudding had reportedly suffered a mental breakdown and departed the show after being tasked with baking a dozen miniature Yorkshire puddings in the technical challenge.

