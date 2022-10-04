SEATTLE—Billing the series as a feel-good program about enriching local communities, HGTV debuted a new show this week in which the hosts, a couple with a flair for home remodeling, assist unhoused people in the Seattle area by building them a kitchen island. “On each episode, we’ll find a family in desperate need of housing and help situate them around a fabulous marble-countertop island,” said interior decorator Morgan Steele, who hosts From Rags To Kitchens alongside her carpenter husband, adding that all people, even those down on their luck, deserved access to a warm, inviting kitchen focal point that beautifully combined both function and style. “It’s simply our way of giving back by making sure hard-hit families have a central place to both prep for and entertain dinner guests in these tough times. Impossible as it may seem, we dream of a future where everybody, regardless of circumstance, has a little extra cabinet space, three to four counter stools, and maybe some cute accent tiles on one side. That’s our mission with this show.” The first episode reportedly features Steele marveling at the “open-concept design” of a kitchen island installed beneath a highway overpass.