KNOXVILLE, TN—Calling the series perfect for the cable network’s lineup of real estate and home improvement shows, HGTV president Jane Latman announced Monday the launch of a new program that sends a couple to old houses around the country to call them disgusting. “Every week, our fun and engaging hosts Curt and Kelly will visit several different houses to point out to the owners how gross their homes are and how they can’t believe anyone could live in such a distasteful and repulsive place,” said Latman, explaining that the show will be the first in which the network’s married hosts focus exclusively on just how revolted they are with the yard, the kitchen, and the color of the house, while also mocking the homeowners for the way they live. “Though they may not always agree on their exact level of disgust, Curt and Kelly will be sure to walk viewers through these homes while expressing horror at the nauseating lighting and contempt for the pathetic attempts at interior decor. There will be no buying, selling, renovations, makeovers, or even tips for how homeowners can improve their dump of a home, just the insults and humiliations that our network’s fans love.” Latman added that the new show Total Shitholes will be premiering next Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central on HGTV.