New Houston Law Requires 10 Parking Spaces For Every Parking Space

HOUSTON—After the measure was fast-tracked through the city council, a new zoning law went into effect this week that requires all developers in Houston to put in 10 additional parking spaces for every parking space. “We’re dedicated to adopting urban planning strategies that ensure our community has access to a sufficient number of parking spaces for every parking space that we pave,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner, cutting the ribbon on a new parking spot as hundreds of pounds of concrete were immediately poured on all sides of him to create the legally mandated supplementary spaces. “Previously, we only allotted five parking spaces per space, and that has proven inadequate. For too long we’ve stood by and watched as historic parts of our beautiful city stood in the way of more and more parking spaces. Meanwhile, we have fewer than a dozen spots for every man, woman, and child in Houston. That is simply unacceptable.” At press time, a second law was passed requiring that 10 parking garages be built for every square inch of green space in the city.