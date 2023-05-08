New Indeed Feature Lets Users Sort Jobs By Amount Of Exploitation

AUSTIN, TX—In an effort to streamline the job search process, employment website Indeed reportedly launched a new feature Monday allowing users to sort its listings by the amount of exploitation. “Finding the perfect career match has never been easier with new search filters from Indeed that allow you to sort jobs from ‘soul-sucking’ to ‘modern slavery,’” said Indeed spokesperson Krista Lerner, who touted the online platform as the best tool for job seekers looking to be exploited as well as for business owners looking to exploit. “You can ask yourself how you would want to be treated, like a piece of shit stuck to the bottom of a shoe, or maybe something a little more respectable, like a bug. Whether you’re considering a career change or entering the workforce for the very first time, it’s important to understand what you’re really getting into.” Lerner added that job seekers could even sort positions by the amount of profit they would like to earn for their employers.

