iPhone 14 users are reporting that the new phone’s crash detection feature, which alerts authorities when it detects you’ve been in a car accident, has been dialing 911 on rollercoasters after mistaking the rides for car crashes. What do you think?

“Thankfully police ne ver respond to 911 calls.” Santos Cisneros, Histology Technician

“Fortunately, the roller coaster crashed, so it worked out for everyone.” Demetria Dilello, Assistant Server