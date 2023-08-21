America's Finest News Source.
New Jersey Court Rules That Catholic Schools Can Fire Teachers For Premarital Sex

The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Catholic school that terminated an unmarried pregnant teacher for having premarital sex, saying religious entities can use religious tenets as exceptions to state employment law. What do you think?

“I’m glad to see the Catholic Church is finally cracking down on consensual sex.”

Preston Treadwell • Winch Operator

“Good. I want my child’s teacher to be as sexually repressed and confused as my child is.”

Matthew Rosner • Systems Analyst

“I guess it’s a shame she decided to keep the baby.”

Lashana Decker • GIF Creator