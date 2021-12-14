LOS ANGELES—In a three-minute reel that suggests another batch of wacky hijinks were in store for the teenage superhero, a trailer for a new Marvel film revealed Wednesday that Spider-Man was once more up to his wild, web-slinging antics. “Oh, Spider-Man, you’re back to your old tricks again, aren’t you?” said viewer Kyle Crowther, expressing excitement after the motion-picture preview hinted that the “friendly neighborhood” hero would be making quips and shooting webs in the characteristic manner that movie audiences have come to know and love. “I can already tell Aunt May, MJ, and the rest of the crew will be at it again too, accompanying Spider-Man around New York City and aiding him in his customary shenanigans. What crazy capers and misadventures Peter Parker and company are about to embark on!” Crowther went on to confirm that’s Spider-Man for ya.