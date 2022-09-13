NEW YORK—Touting the offering as perfect for baseball fans who wanted to save some money on their streaming service, MLB.com on Tuesday unveiled a new discount tier that lets users look at clipart of baseballs. “For only half the price of the MLB.tv stream, fans will be able to use their computer, phone, or smart TV to look at dozens of cartoon pictures of baseballs, bats, and gloves,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred of the service, which he said the league is able to offer at a discount because it blacks out all of a user’s out-of-market games, as well as all of their in-market ones. “Offering programming accessible to fans who can’t pay as much is important to us, and we expect these cartoon drawings of baseball diamonds and batters to be very popular with users. Whether you’re a hat fan, a helmet f an, or a jersey fan, you’ll be able to look at your favorite baseball-related clipart wherever you are in the country.” Manfred added that those users who signed up for the service in the next 48 hours would also receive an option to look at the word “baseball” on their screens in several different fonts.

