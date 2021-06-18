New MLB.TV Ad Campaign Reminds Subscribers They Can Share Log-In Info With Whoever They Want

NEW YORK—Worried that people might think they would get in trouble or be blocked from using the service, a new MLB.TV ad campaign launched Friday reminding subscribers they can give away their log-in information to any number of people they want. “Seriously, look, give it to your dad, give it to your friend, we don’t give a shit,” said network p resident Rob McGlarry, who promised they would never crack down on unauthorized account sharing and that you could have an entire city using one account as long as people were watching. “It’s not just okay to share, we are encouraging you to do it. In fact, I’m gonna share my login and password on social media so you can all use it. Stream the channel, whatever, I don’t care. W e’ll also give you six months free for every person you register on your account.” At press time McGlarry was deleting MLB.TV from his Roku home screen to make space for Disney+.

