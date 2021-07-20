New MMA Gym Training Next Generation Of Guys Who Hold Back Fighters At Press Conference

ALBUQUERQUE, NM—Emphasizing the mental strength and speed required to deescalate skirmishes between world-class athletes, a new mixed martial arts gym opened Tuesday dedicated to training the next generation of guys who hold back fighters during press conferences. “There’s an art to stepping in between two dudes as they flail around and yell obscenities,” said No Holds Barred founder Thiago Hilario, who led a sparring session where he held back a a swearing student attempting to get in another trainer’s face for over five minutes. “We teach a variety of styles—whether you wanna judo flip a guy or grapple him with a bear hug. It’s not just about hand-to-hand combat though, you’ve gotta be able to deal with flying chairs and tables. I can’t stress how much skill this requires. People think it’s just building a burly upper body, but it’s all about the legs.” At press time, No Holds Barred had inked a television deal with ESPN to air their Ultimate Bouncer tournament.

