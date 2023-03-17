New NCAA Streaming Service Lets Fans Watch 4 Capital One Commercials At Same Time

INDIANAPOLIS—Beginning this year, college basketball fans will no longer have to miss even a second of the action, sources confirmed Friday, as the new NCAA March Madness Live streaming service lets fans watch up to four Capital One commercials at the same time. “For the first time ever, fans using our web app can stream the Capital One ads airing in each different region simultaneously,” said NCAA president Charlie Baker, adding that all Capital One ads would play in 1080p resolution with 5.1 surround sound to deliver multiple overlapping utterances of “What’s in your wallet?” to viewers. “Whether it’s someone resolving their personal financing issues with the help of a friendly Capital One loan officer, or someone sharing the good news about having no overdraft fees with their onscreen family, all March Madness Live viewers will witness every second. The app also includes interactive elements that enable users to get real-time updates on what’s happening in each Capital One commercial airing around the country.” At press time, millions of NCAA March Madness viewers were declaring that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was the best Capital One pitchman in the tourney.

