Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed a new bill into law that makes it easier for teachers and staff to carry guns on school premises, reducing the hours of training required for armed school personnel from 700 to 24. What do you think?

“I didn’t know gun owners could be trained.” Martin Belcamino, Parcel Tracker

“With a gun, you really just need to get the gist.” Angela Mallick, AI Tester

“Those last 676 hours basically just repeat the stuff from the first 24 anyway.” Omar Sandofsky, Data Farmer