America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.

New Orleans Bans Mardi Gras Parades For 2021

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 46
Vol 56 Issue 46Opinion

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed that Mardi Gras parades will be prohibited next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but added that city officials are asking the public to submit ideas for ways to celebrate the holiday safely. What do you think?

“Sorry. I take my marching orders from the reigning King of Bacchus.”

Kim Caputo • Menagerie Owner

Advertisement

“If there’s anything that symbolizes the spirit of Mardi Gras, it’s dutifully following public health advice.”

Zeke HessAquarium Designer

“I guess I disinfected all those beads for nothing.”

Howard ShusterBelt Organizer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Bitcoin Plunge Reveals Possible Vulnerabilities In Crazy Imaginary Internet Money

Alaska Airlines Jetliner Strikes Brown Bear During Landing

Mental Health Day Spent Spiraling

Biden Insists Lack Of Cooperation From Trump Administration Won’t Interfere With 4 Years Of Total Political Inaction