New Orleans Bans Mardi Gras Parades For 2021

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed that Mardi Gras parades will be prohibited next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but added that city officials are asking the public to submit ideas for ways to celebrate the holiday safely. What do you think?

“Sorry . I take my marching orders from the reigning King of Bacchus.” Kim Caputo • Menagerie Owner

“If there’s anything that symbolizes the spirit of Mardi Gras, it’s dutifully following public health advice.” Zeke Hess • Aquarium Designer