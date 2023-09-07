New PETA Ad Seems To Imply That Throwing Horses Out Of Planes Common Practice

NORFOLK, VA—In a new campaign featuring several graphic images of the animals falling from 30,000 feet in the sky, People F or Ethical Treatment Of Animals released an ad Thursday that seemed to imply that throwing horses out of planes was a common practice. “How do you think he feels about your in-flight entertainment?” said the ad, which heavily suggested that the ritual of hurling horses from commercial airlines and watching them fall to the ground and die occurred fairly regularly, if not daily. “Hey, Chris Pratt, would you do this to your dog? What if Seabiscuit pushed you out of a plane? It’s not just humans who deserve parachutes. When it comes to throwing horses out of airplanes, just say ‘neigh.’” At press time, PETA released a follow- up ad implying that horses being thrown from plane s was also making humans obese and impotent.