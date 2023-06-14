EMERYVILLE, CA—Announcing that the beloved widower from Up would return to screens this weekend, Pixar Animation Studios confirmed Tuesday that its newest short film featured Carl Fredricksen finally ready to fuck everything in sight. “Fans flocking to movie theaters to see Elemental this weekend will also be treated to a brief sequel to Up in which Carl embarks on a whole new adventure: attempting to have sex with anything and anyone with a heartbeat,” said Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative director, who unveiled a trailer for the short in which the elderly character is seen at a nightclub making out with a woman half his age, while his faithful canine companion, Dug, calls out, “My master is horny!” “As he continues to age, Carl realizes that he doesn’t want to die without trying a threesome, anal, bondage, or foot stuff. Plus, since he only has a couple years left to live, he figures STDs don’t matter anymore.” The trailer also includes a scene in which Carl ties over 10,000 balloons to his penis so he can achieve an erection.

