WASHINGTON—In an attempt to address persistent hesitancy about being inoculated, the White House announced a new campaign Wednesday encouraging Americans to get a vaccine to prevent it from going to foreigners. “What we’re hoping Americans understand is that every shot they receive for the coronavirus not only protects them, but also ensures that an impoverished man or woman in another country will be that much fu rther away from getting their own protection,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing the nationwide campaign of TV spots, magazine ads, and billboards depicting a broadly smiling American receiving their shot contrasted against a openly weeping person from India or Kenya. “We’ve found that many Americans might not get a vaccine for their family or community, but they absolutely will if it means, say, a Paraguayan man has to watch his Covid-rav aged grandfather expire from an acute respiratory illness. Frankly, we just wish we’d stumbled on this strategy earlier.” At press time, the White House proudly announced that vaccine hesitancy had dropped 87% moments after launching the campaign.

