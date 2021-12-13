WASHINGTON—Calling for the nation’s richest to pay their fair share, Democrats proposed a new wealth tax Monday that would target Americans with circular driveways. “Homeowners with circular driveways have gamed the system for far too long, leaving everyday hardworking Americans to park on straight driveways, and in some cases, even the street,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who explained that the bill would operate on a progressive structure in which the net wealth of homeowners with semi-circular horseshoe-shaped driveways would be taxed at a 2% rate, and the net wealth of those with full circular and teardrop-shaped driveways at 6%. “There’s no reason anyone who parks on a tiny concrete driveway should be paying the same tax rate as someone with a curving brick driveway complete with a fountain in the middle and a turnaround spot. And regardless if your driveway is straight or curved, anyone whose driveway is protected by a gate or lined by stately trees will be automatically bumped to the highest bracket.” At press time, Warren added that she was also considering a similar tax on Americans whose houses had names.

