NEW YORK—In an effort to tamp down on the gun violence epidemic, a new public safety campaign launched Tuesday by Everytown for Gun Safety will attempt to dissuade mass shooters with a reminder that they’re kind of an obvious choice at this point. “Our ‘Been There Done That’ campaign is a way to remind potential gunmen that a mass shooting is a pretty hack decision given how often they’re in the news,” said spokesperson Geraldine Moss, who described the $35 million print, television, and web ad campaign that would feature the phrase “Another Antisemitic Manifesto? Real Original,” over an image of a troubled teen in an effort to get would-be killers to consider other options that aren’t so uninspired and boringly commonplace. “Basically, we’re saying that the early nineties were the last time you could get away with a mass shooting without coming off as a total cliché. Just look at the news. You’re not going to be the next D.C. sniper—and even if you are, you’re just going to be driven off the front page when an even bigger mass shooting comes along.” Moss added that the campaign’s website would also feature other more novel ways to express one’s rage, such as mailing anthrax to a government official or throwing a shoe at the president.