Scientists in China say genetic analysis proves that while pangolins are carriers of certain types of coronavirus, it is unlikely they are the direct source of the current outbreak of Covid-19 among humans. What do you think?

“They’re guilty of something, I can tell you that much.” Joy Kimelman, Celebrity Door Holder

“Well, it certainly didn’t come from me.” Demetrius Buckwalter, Chainsaw Sculptor

“Do we even know one goddamn thing about this motherfucking virus?” Derick Tam, Systems Analyst