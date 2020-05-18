America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

New Research Indicates Coronavirus Did Not Spread From Pangolins

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 20
Vol 56 Issue 20Opinion

Scientists in China say genetic analysis proves that while pangolins are carriers of certain types of coronavirus, it is unlikely they are the direct source of the current outbreak of Covid-19 among humans. What do you think?

“They’re guilty of something, I can tell you that much.”

Joy Kimelman, Celebrity Door Holder

Advertisement

“Well, it certainly didn’t come from me.”

Demetrius Buckwalter, Chainsaw Sculptor

“Do we even know one goddamn thing about this motherfucking virus?”

Derick Tam, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Wisconsin Bars Reopen Following State Supreme Court Decision

Drake Fans Accuse Kenny Chesney Of Manipulating Billboard Charts By Putting Effort Into Album

Quiet City Streets Allow Neighborhood Residents To Hear The Natural Sounds Of Couples’ Blow-Out Fights

Stocks Rally On Hope For Coronavirus Vaccine