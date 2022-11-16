MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA—Stating that the component would be available in the app’s next software update, Alphabet announced Wednesday the release of a new sponsored Google Maps feature that directs every driver to Denny’s. “No matter what destination the user types in, this new promotional tool will automatically reroute them to the restaurant chain’s nearest Denny’s location,” said Christopher Phillips, head of Geo at Google, adding that the app would also alert the user when they are within 20 miles of a Denny’s and offer directions to take them there immediately. “Once you’re at Denny’s, it’s up to you what you do, but we recommend ordering the Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast or the classic Moons Over My Hammy. The app will also obscure all competitors to give the user the most convenient access to their nearest Denny’s, even if it’s a 17-hour drive to get that delicious egg, bacon, ham, and cheese Grand Slamwich.” Phillips added that developers were already looking into creating future sponsored self-driving technology that would lock the user in their car and take them directly to Denny’s whether they wanted to go or not.