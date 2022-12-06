SAN FRANCISCO—Updating the payment system to make sermonizing to service workers more efficient, a new Square feature released Tuesday allows customers to tip with Bible quotes. “We are proud to announce that the tipping experience is now more easier than ever with the addition of Bible passages,” said CEO Jack Dorsey, explaining that a selection screen will now appear after payment prompting the user with several preinstalled verses, from John 3:16 to the Psalms. “We have also heard our customers and are working to provide Christian cross and praying-hands emojis as well. For now, we still offer the smiley face option in lieu of tipping the barista or waiter money.” At press time, Square was developing a new “get a real job” tipping option.
