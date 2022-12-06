SAN FRANCISCO—Updating the payment system to make sermonizing to service workers more efficient, a new Square feature released Tuesday allows customers to tip with B ible quotes. “We are proud to announce that the tipping experience is now more easier than ever with the addition of Bible passages,” said CEO Jack Dorsey, explaining that a selection screen will now appear after payment prompting the user with several preinstalled verses, from John 3:16 to the Psalms. “We have also heard our customers and are working to provide Christian cross and praying- hands emojis as well. For now, we still offer the smiley face option in lieu of tipping the barista or waiter money.” At press time, Square was developing a new “get a real job” tipping option.

