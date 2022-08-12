A new study has found that women can have three types of orgasms by having test subjects use a bluetooth-connected vibrator to record the pelvic floor contraction patterns: an avalanche, a volcano, or a wave, with the wave motion being the most common. What do you think?
“Oh great, now I gotta fake all three.”
Lucy Murnane, Crate Builder
“And here I thought I’d been disappointing my partner in only one way.”
Ravi Orgel, Systems Analyst
“It’s good to know that there are a vast variety of pleasures just out of reach.”
Griffin Ancrum, Bread Decruster