A new study has found that women can have three types of orgasms by having test subjects use a bluetooth-connected vibrator to record the pelvic floor contraction patterns: an avalanche, a volcano, or a wave, with the wave motion being the most common. What do you think?

“Oh great, now I gotta fake all three.” Lucy Murnane, Crate Builder

“And here I thought I’d been disappointing my partner in only one way.” Ravi Orgel, Systems Analyst