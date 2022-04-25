NASHVILLE, TN—Joining a growing number of states imposing waiting period restrictions, Tennessee passed a new law Monday requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting a burger. “Thinking about getting a burger isn’t something anyone should do lightly, and we want women to understand there are consequences,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) , whose signature on the bill subjected all women in the state seeking a burger to a 24-hour waiting period before they could receive their order, following a mandatory pre-burger counseling with a doctor. “Under this law, all women seeking a burger will receive a pamphlet from a doctor explaining the immense pain a burger causes. Getting a burger isn’t something you can undo. The waiting period will give women the time they need to decide if the mental and physical agony is worth it.” At press time, critics were questioning the governor’s claim that a majority of women regretted their burgers.

