AUSTIN, TX—Calling it a “vital” first step toward regulating mass shootings, Texas lawmakers passed a new law Monday that requires gun buyers to show proof of mental illness. “Starting today, all prospective firearm owners must be evaluated by a state-licensed physician and be able to document that they currently suffer from violent tendencies or are otherwise mentally disturbed,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, adding that registered gun owners would need to take yearly exams to confirm they routinely threaten people’s lives, fantasize about murder, and actively wish to do harm against others or themselves. “Henceforth, no individual without a history of psychopathy or violence against women, children, or marginalized groups will be allowed to purchase automatic or semiautomatic weapons. And if they do not have an unsecured, unlocked area to store their gun, they will not be granted a license.” At press time, Abbott added that the state had passed further regulations requiring that anyone who had been reported to be planning a mass shooting of any kind be given complimentary ammunition and firearms.

