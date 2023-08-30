New U.S. Army Recruitment Ad Touts Military As Great Alternative To Starving On Streets

WASHINGTON—In an effort to reach Americans affected by growing income inequality and the soaring cost of food, the U.S. Army launched a new ad campaign this week that touts the military as a great alternative to starving on the streets. “Food, sustenance, grub, chow—whatever you call it, we have it, and you need it survive,” actor Jonathan Majors says in his narration of the 90-second recruitment ad, which features closeup shots of the chewing mouths of enlisted men and women, the pieces of chicken on their tongues occasionally visible as they grind the meat down with their teeth and the word ‘FOOD’ flashes on screen. “You don’t have any, do you? But you know who does? We do. The U.S. Army. And this food could be yours too, if only you would enlist. It’s not a difficult choice, is it? That is, unless you’d prefer to waste away begging for scraps on the streets.” At press time, Majors added that the U.S. Army also had toilets.