WASHINGTON—In an effort to aid unhoused service members, t he Department of Veteran Affairs announced Monday a new initiative to help get homeless veterans into bigger tents. “It’s frankly disgusting that these men and women who nobly served their country are consigned to sleeping in a cramped pop-up where they barely have room to stretch out, and we are committed to doing something about it,” said VA s ecretary Denis McDonough, telling reporters that the initiative would aim to provide former military personnel a high-quality 3-person tent with a screened-in porch area to host guests. “Our goal is to ensure that within the next five years, every hero who is sleeping on the ground can move into a luxurious REI tent containing multiple vestibules for clothing and personal possessions. And for those who need it, we will also provide a complimentary steel stake for them to fight off potential intruders.” McDonough added that this was only a temporary solution and the agency’s ultimate goal was to place all the homeless veterans in a giant circus tent where we never have to think about them again.