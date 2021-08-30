WASHINGTON—In an effort to aid unhoused service members, the Department of Veteran Affairs announced Monday a new initiative to help get homeless veterans into bigger tents. “It’s frankly disgusting that these men and women who nobly served their country are consigned to sleeping in a cramped pop-up where they barely have room to stretch out, and we are committed to doing something about it,” said VA secretary Denis McDonough, telling reporters that the initiative would aim to provide former military personnel a high-quality 3-person tent with a screened-in porch area to host guests. “Our goal is to ensure that within the next five years, every hero who is sleeping on the ground can move into a luxurious REI tent containing multiple vestibules for clothing and personal possessions. And for those who need it, we will also provide a complimentary steel stake for them to fight off potential intruders.” McDonough added that this was only a temporary solution and the agency’s ultimate goal was to place all the homeless veterans in a giant circus tent where we never have to think about them again.