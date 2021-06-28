New Victoria’s Secret Campaign Features Images Of Real Women From Fitting Room Security Cameras

COLUMBUS, OH—Launching the next phase in an ongoing overhaul of its troubled brand, Victoria’s Secret unveiled a new advertising campaign Monday that features its apparel worn by real women caught on fitting room security cameras. “We want customers to realize our lingerie isn’t just for rail-thin supermodels who get paid to look pretty in front of a camera—it’s also for everyday women and girls who have no idea they’re on camera at all,” said CEO John Mehas, explaining that the company sorted through thousands of hours of covertly shot footage to create the new ads, which feature women with a diverse range of body types trying on Victoria’s Secret sportswear, swimwear, bras, and panties. “The empowering images that define this bold new campaign were selected at random from videos we took of everyone who entered a fitting room at one of our 775 locations, disrobed, and slipped into our intimate apparel. We are proud these once- anonymous women—all real-life Victoria’s Secret customers from the past five years—will soon appear on billboards, buses, and national television. The next time you open a magazine, you may see someone you know in a full-page ad. You may even see yourself!” In a sign that the brand might also be shifting its revenue model, sources confirmed visitors to the Victoria Secret website will now be able to access live, unedited video from the fitting-room cameras for a recurring monthly fee of $29.99.