New York Attorney General Files Suit To Dissolve NRA

New York attorney general Letitia James told reporters in a press conference Thursday that her office will attempt to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging years of financial misconduct and corruption as the non-profit group’s leaders illegally enriched themselves. What do you think?

“I count on the NRA to shrug off mass shootings, not misuse my members hip dues.” Myron Hill, Unemployed

“Pretty risky on the NRA’s part to spend years arming the very people they were ripping off.” Bruce Lanza, Former Crossing Guard