New York’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and three of his grown children of flagrantly manipulating property valuations to deceive lenders and to reduce their tax liability. What do you think?

“I wish I had taken m ore time to commit tax fraud with my dad before he passed away.” Clarence Yeh, Amateur Phlebotomist

“Sounds like a prime fundraising opportunity.” Eileen McFarlane, Masculinity Analyst