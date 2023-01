We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New York has become the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs, and rabbits in pet stores, passing a law that will take effect in 2024 and target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.” What do you think?

“Looks like the kid’s getting a boa constrictor this year.” Syed Kilgus • Hobby Creator

“I only get my pets from dog walkers who aren’t paying attention.” Jack Escoto • Regret Archivist