A New York City ethics panel has agreed that Mayor Eric Adams can hire his brother as a senior security adviser, but only at $1 per year and with no power over department personnel, not the $240,000 salary the position was supposedly set to pay. What do you think?

“He could still make a lot of money depending on how many hundreds of thousands of years he kept the job.” Nikki Heithoff, Misinformation Engineer

Advertisement

“Yeah, and it’s even less than that after taxes.” Danny Eikle, Standing Coach