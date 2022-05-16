New York City mayor Eric Adams signed the Salary Disclosure Law, which makes it illegal to post any job listing that doesn’t include the minimum and maximum salary offered for the position, in order to provide greater transparency for job seekers. What do you think?

“If those are the two op tions, I’ll take the maximum.” Reginald Litman, Unemployed

“I agree with the mayor that it’s important to have transparency from any employer that’s not the NYPD.” Cristela Greenidge, Bird Caller

“How will they know what the salary caps are if they don’t know my race or gender?” Curtis Gautreau, Petal Plucker