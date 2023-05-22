A new study has found that New York City is sinking 1 to 2 millimeters each year in part due to the extraordinary weight of its skyscrapers, worsening the flooding threat posed to the metropolis from rising seas. What do you think?
“Sorry, but Midtown needs 50,000 perpetually vacant apartments.”
Laszlo Gibbs, Allium Specialist
“I remember 50 years ago when we were floating 3.94 inches above sea level.”
Bradley Nelms, Systems Analyst
“It’s a good thing they’re so tall.”
Ophelia Andresen, Lunch Consultant